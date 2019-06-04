You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia cuts rates to historic low as economy slows

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 1:05 PM

lwx_Reserve Bank of Australia_040619_106.jpg
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points to a historic low of 1.25 per cent, as the pace of growth slowed to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank lowered the cost of borrowing for the first time in three years on Tuesday, hoping to extend a record 28-year-run without a recession amid stiffening headwinds.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points to a historic low of 1.25 per cent, as the pace of growth slowed to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

Australia dodged much of the global economic tumult of the past two decades as Beijing lapped up its vast iron ore, coal and other mineral deposits.

But now rising unemployment, low wages, a housing slump and below-target inflation are stoking fears about the health of the economy Down Under.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The Board took this decision to support employment growth and provide greater confidence that inflation will be consistent with the medium-term target," governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

The rate cut had been expected and analysts believe that more measures to juice the economy could be on the way.

Mr Lowe said that the bank would "continue to monitor developments in the labour market closely and adjust monetary policy to support sustainable growth in the economy".

Many predict the cash rate will fall below 1.0 per cent this year and the central bank could even look at buying up securities.

In the 10 years since the global meltdown, the Reserve Bank of Australia has - apart from a brief burst of optimism in 2010 - steadily cut rates from a peak of 7.25 per cent.

Any hope of returning rates to more "normal" pre-crisis levels have been quashed by the slow global recovery, trade disputes between China and the United States and domestic challenges.

Mr Lowe said that while the global outlook appears "reasonable", the "downside risks stemming from the trade disputes have increased".

Earlier on Tuesday there was news of faltering retail sales and the country's main telecoms firm cutting 10,000 contractors.

A downturn in the country's hypercharged housing market, falling consumption and stalled wages have already pushed Australia into a per capita recession, with the output per person falling for two consecutive quarters.

The decision to cut rates will take the central bank further into uncharted territory.

Mr Lowe has himself warned that "low-for-long" interest rates could pose problems for financial stability, with banks and other firms overvaluing risky assets.

But already there is talk about the bank going a step further in improving liquidity, by buying up securities - known as quantitative easing.

AFP

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
5 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator

Must Read

lwx_singapore skyline_040619_94.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

Jun 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, SPH, Tiong Seng, Clearbridge, SK Jewellery

Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

MoneyMax chief financial officer quits after a year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening