You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia economic downturn to be less severe than initially feared: RBA

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 9:17 AM

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank chief said on Thursday that better-than-feared health outcomes from the Covid-19 pandemic suggest the country's economic downturn will likely not be as severe as earlier thought.

The remarks come as Australia, with a much lower Covid-19 death toll than other advanced countries, has started resuming normal life barely halfway into the six-month shutdown first flagged by the government.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe added that a mid-March stimulus package, including an unlimited quantitative easing programme, to cushion the blow to the economy was working "as expected".

"It is helping build the necessary bridge to the recovery," Mr Lowe said.

"The shape and timing of that recovery depends not only on when restrictions are lifted, but also on the confidence that Australians have about their own health and their finances," Mr Lowe added.

SEE ALSO

Negative rates 'extraordinarily unlikely' in Australia: RBA

"With the national health outcomes better than earlier feared, it is possible that the economic downturn will not be severe as earlier thought. Much depends on how quickly confidence can be restored."

Mr Lowe was speaking before a parliamentary committee which is looking at the Australian government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia has recorded just above 7,100 coronavirus cases so far and 103 deaths, with new infections under control across all eight states and territories.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

South Korea central bank cuts rates to record low as pandemic hits economy

Negative rates 'extraordinarily unlikely' in Australia: RBA

Trump planning new arms sale to Saudi Arabia, says senator

Pandemic puts up to 86 million children at risk of poverty: study

US Congress ramps up China pressure over Uighur rights

US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: Johns Hopkins

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea central bank cuts rates to record low as pandemic hits economy

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low on Thursday in its second easing...

May 28, 2020 09:13 AM
Government & Economy

Negative rates 'extraordinarily unlikely' in Australia: RBA

[SYDNEY] Negative interest rates are "extraordinarily unlikely" in Australia as they come with a cost to the...

May 28, 2020 09:00 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand gets S$500m sustainability-linked loan; Ascott to redesign serviced residences

CAPITALAND has obtained a four-year S$500 million sustainability-linked bilateral loan from United Overseas Bank,...

May 28, 2020 08:58 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, UOB, SGX, City Dev, Chip Eng Seng

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday:

May 28, 2020 08:49 AM
Government & Economy

Trump planning new arms sale to Saudi Arabia, says senator

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's administration wants to sell arms to Saudi Arabia again, one year after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.