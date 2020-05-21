You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia economic recovery riding on Covid-19 medical breakthrough: RBA

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 12:47 PM

rk_RBA_210520.jpg
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said early evidence showed countries with fewer restrictions were also experiencing very large economic contractions, suggesting individuals and businesses were reluctant to spend in the current environment.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australia's economic future was "unusually uncertain" while growth was expected to remain in the slow lane without a medical breakthrough to prevent and treat Covid-19, the head of the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The remarks come as Australia re-opens its economy...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential Covid-19 drug

[BENGALURU] Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science said on Thursday it has got regulatory approval to...

May 21, 2020 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Coronavirus shut down the 'experience economy'. Can it come back?

[NEW YORK] A quandary is lurking at the heart of the efforts to revive the economy.

May 21, 2020 12:39 PM
Garage

Sea prices US$1b convertible notes at 2.375%

INTERNET company Sea Ltd, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and game developer Garena, is offering US$1 billion...

May 21, 2020 12:36 PM
Garage

S-E Asia-focused VCs raised US$1.33b in Q1, more than triple from year ago: report

VENTURE Capital (VC) firms focused on South-east Asia have raised US$1.33 billion in capital commitments in the...

May 21, 2020 12:33 PM
Stocks

Britain’s fat dividends face biggest slimdown in Europe

[LONDON] British firms have traditionally yielded an outsized portion of Europe's dividends. For investors...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.