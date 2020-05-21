Australia economic recovery riding on Covid-19 medical breakthrough: RBA

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Australia's economic future was "unusually uncertain" while growth was expected to remain in the slow lane without a medical breakthrough to prevent and treat Covid-19, the head of the country's central bank said on Thursday.
The remarks come as Australia re-opens its economy...
