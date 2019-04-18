You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia employment rises more than expected in March

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 10:18 AM

BP_AustJobs_180419_46.jpg
Australian employment climbed more than expected in March, led by full-time roles, suggesting the central bank has more time to assess whether the economy needs further stimulus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian employment climbed more than expected in March, led by full-time roles, suggesting the central bank has more time to assess whether the economy needs further stimulus.

While unemployment has been hovering around 5 per cent, it's failed to tighten the labour market sufficiently to drive the faster wage growth policy makers are seeking to return inflation to its 2-3 per cent target.

The jobs market has been a key factor in the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) resistance to resuming interest-rate cuts after a 2-1/2 year hiatus. It's waiting to see how the current disconnect between strong hiring and low unemployment and slowing economic growth plays out.

Should employment hold up, the RBA will be able to maintain its room for manoeuvre, particularly given the government and its main opposition are offering fiscal stimulus via tax cuts, cash rebates and additional spending ahead of a May election.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, if employment shows consistent weakness - one poor reading is likely to be insufficient given the data's volatility - then calls for easing will grow much louder.

Money markets are pricing in a a rate cut as a done deal; tumbling house prices in Sydney and Melbourne have spooked households and cooled consumption, slowing the economy. The Fed's abandonment of further rate hikes only adds to the case.

BLOOMBERG

 

Government & Economy

Indonesian markets jump as Jokowi set for re-election

Indians begin voting in second phase of mammoth general election

Bank of Korea stands pat on key rate as downside risks increase

UK manufacturing chief sees ‘no good news’ in Brexit extension

Trade, North Korea on agenda for Abe-Trump White House meeting on April 26

Venezuela is world's most miserable economy, Singapore is third-least: index

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening