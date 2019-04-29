You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia holds first election debate as race tightens

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 1:15 PM

BP_Bill Shorten_290419_58.jpg
The latest result heaps pressure on the 51-year-old Labor leader Bill Shorten ahead of Monday's prime time debate.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] A fresh opinion poll showed Australia's bare-knuckle election campaign tightening significantly but the centre-left opposition Labor party maintaining a narrow lead ahead of a first televised leaders' debate on Monday.

The Newspoll survey showed Labor's edge over the conservative governing coalition narrowed to two percentage points, well within the margin of error.

For months the polls had shown the opposition headed for a landslide victory at the May 18 vote.

The latest result heaps pressure on the 51-year-old Labor leader Bill Shorten ahead of Monday's prime time debate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He will meet face-to-face with Prime Minister Scott Morrison Monday night in the West Australia state capital of Perth, for the first of up to three debates.

Monday's opinion poll underscores how competitive Australian elections are.

The campaign so far has been dominated by shrill attacks and hyperbolic accusations of impending doom if one side or the other wins.

Mr Morrison and his influential backers in Australia's media have tried to paint Mr Shorten as an untrustworthy, tax-and-spend politician who is already treating the election as a coronation.

Labor is more popular than the Liberal party in a generic ballot, while Mr Morrison, an evangelical Christian, has better personal approval ratings than Mr Shorten, a former union leader.

"This is a very close election, and everyone's vote is going to count," Mr Morrison said on the campaign trail on Monday ahead of the debate.

While the Liberals have tried to make the election a referendum on Mr Shorten, Labor has focused on policies designed to appeal to working families.

They have accused Liberals of working only for the "top end of town".

Monday's poll also underscored the complexities of Australia's election system - which asks voters to rank parties by preferences and encourages voting pacts between major and minor parties.

The poll for the first time featured sizeable support for controversial mining mogul Clive Palmer, who has bought his way into the race with months of ad spending worth tens of millions of dollars.

His populist "Make Australia Great" message can be seen on billboards and TV screens across the country, echoing the campaign waged successfully by Donald Trump in his 2016 run for the White House.

The Newspoll predicted that 60 per cent of Mr Palmer's supporters would preference Mr Morrison's Liberal party, boosting its showing relative to Labor.

AFP

Government & Economy

US firms trim growth forecasts amid tariffs, worker shortage: survey

Vietnam's April annual inflation rate at 2.93%: stats office

Extra abdication holidays pose dilemma for hardworking Japanese

US military spending up for first time in 7 years: Sipri

UK pushes Google, Facebook to tackle harmful online content

US warns China over civil forces in South China Sea: FT

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 Organising the organisation
4 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
5 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

MOU signing - Nets and MPU - Apr 29.JPG
Apr 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Nets, Myanmar’s national payment network to co-develop QR code system

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS mortgage book shrinks for first time in years on cooling measures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening