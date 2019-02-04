You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia job ads fell 1.7% in Jan: ANZ

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 8:51 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet slipped in January taking annual growth into negative territory for the first time since 2015, a survey showed on Monday.

Figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell 1.7 per cent in January, from December when they dipped 0.7 per cent.

Ads averaged 171,392 a week, 3.7 per cent lower than in January last year. That was the first annual drop since April 2015.

"The decline in job ads is consistent with a range of other data suggesting the economy lost momentum in the second half of 2018," said ANZ's Head of Australian economics David Plank.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is not surprising that this loss of momentum is translating into weaker job ads. This should show up in actual hiring in due course, though employment does lag other parts of the economy."

Australia's labour market tightened steadily through 2018 with the unemployment rate hitting a 6-1/2 year trough of 5 per cent in December.

While there is still spare capacity left in the market, there are questions over whether the momentum of the last two years can continue.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Fed's Kashkari: Rate hike pause keeps US growth on track

China's services sector moderates in January but still solid: Caixin PMI

Pentagon to deploy 3,750 extra US forces to border with Mexico

Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after US$50b overseas push

Foreign businesses fret as China fast-tracks investment law

Erdogan says Turkey keeping 'low-level' contact with Syria

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

Must Read

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

BT_20190204_RCCOL4_3686785.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Stocks

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening