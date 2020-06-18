You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia jobless rate surges to 19-year high of 7.1%

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 10:32 AM

rk_autralia-unemployment_180620.jpg
Australia's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in about two decades in May as nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic-driven shutdowns.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in about two decades in May as nearly a quarter of a million people lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic-driven shutdowns.

Employment in May plunged a further 127,000 after a record slump of about 600,000 in April, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed.

The unemployment rate shot up to 7.1 per cent, the highest since October 2001, from an upwardly revised 6.4 per cent in April and broadly in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.

The participation rate dropped to 62.9 per cent from 63.6 per cent in April as fewer people went looking for work thanks to the government's wage subsidy scheme which allowed businesses to keep staff on their payrolls.

That meant fewer people than expected were counted among the unemployed. The jobless rate would have been even higher at 9.6 per cent had people not stopped looking for work, the ABS said.

SEE ALSO

Australian house prices to go down under this year, no respite in sight: poll

The figures highlight the economic damage wrought by the pandemic as mobility restrictions forced business to down shutters since late March.

Australia is facing its first recession in nearly three decades with the country's central bank predicting the jobless rate to hit 10 per cent by June and stay elevated through 2021.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has gone all-in by cutting rates to a record low of 0.25 per cent, flooding the financial system with cash and even buying government bonds to lower borrowing rates for business.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's economic situation improving gradually, says vice-premier Liu

ADB sees developing Asia barely growing in 2020 due to pandemic

US daily virus deaths drop below 1,000 for 7 days in a row

Singapore, Shenzhen ink MOUs for smart city initiative

In Hawaii, US and China assess path forward from tensions

US pulled out of stalled talks on digital services taxes: Lighthizer

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 10:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold steady as virus cases rise, stronger US dollar limits upside

[BENGALURU] Gold was steady on Thursday as investors remained concerned about a possible slow down in global...

Jun 18, 2020 10:22 AM
Government & Economy

China's economic situation improving gradually, says vice-premier Liu

[SHANGHAI] China's Vice-Premier Liu He said the country's economic situation has gradually improved, and that...

Jun 18, 2020 10:18 AM
Government & Economy

ADB sees developing Asia barely growing in 2020 due to pandemic

[MANILA] The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday slashed its growth forecast for developing Asia this year to 0...

Jun 18, 2020 10:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Winson seeks US$30.4m from Standard Chartered Singapore over Hin Leong deal

[SINGAPORE] Winson Oil Trading has started legal proceedings against Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) to claim at...

Jun 18, 2020 09:59 AM
Stocks

Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com jumps 5.75% on Hong Kong debut

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com jumped 5.75 per cent higher on its Hong Kong debut on Thursday, after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.