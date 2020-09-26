You are here

Australia PM on not sharing vaccine: History will be 'severe judge'

Sat, Sep 26, 2020 - 10:15 AM

nz_scott_260936.jpg
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday insisted that any nation that develops a Covid-19 vaccine share it universally, warning that history will be a "severe judge" if not.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday insisted that any nation that develops a Covid-19 vaccine share it universally, warning that history will be a "severe judge" if not.

Mr Morrison made the strongly worded appeal at the United Nations as the United States, the...

