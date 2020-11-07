Australia to allow additional 450 citizens to return before end of 2020

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Australia will permit an additional 450 citizens to return to the country before the end of the year, slightly increasing a cap enforced to reduce risks of fresh coronavirus infections being imported, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.
Australia has since July capped...
