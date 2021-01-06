You are here

Australia to bring forward Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans

Wed, Jan 06, 2021

Australia will bring forward its Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans by two weeks to early March, health authorities said on Wednesday as the country seeks to contain fresh cases in its two largest cities.
