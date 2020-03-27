You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia to quarantine international arrivals in virus fight

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 12:06 PM

AB_airport_270320.jpg
Australian authorities will quarantine anyone arriving in the nation's airports to slow the spread of the coronavirus, amid concern some residents returning home were failing to self-isolate.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[CANBERRA] Australian authorities will quarantine anyone arriving in the nation's airports to slow the spread of the coronavirus, amid concern some residents returning home were failing to self-isolate.

The defence force will be deployed to enforce the measures, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Friday after a meeting of the National Cabinet.

The government has moved incrementally to shut down society, closing pubs and casinos, barring non-essential travel and closing its borders to non-residents. Yet still the number of infections has grown, reaching 2,985 on Friday and 13 deaths.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Australia strengthens self-isolation rules for returning citizens as coronavirus spreads

China's industrial firms post steepest fall in profits in a decade

South Korea reports 91 new coronavirus cases, total 9,332: KCDC

Japan says no need now for state of emergency

China reports one local coronavirus case, 54 imported, cuts international flights

Trump to receive new coronavirus recommendations this weekend, plans Xi call

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 12:08 PM
Government & Economy

Australia strengthens self-isolation rules for returning citizens as coronavirus spreads

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday tightened enforcement on self-isolation for thousands of...

Mar 27, 2020 12:03 PM
Garage

The healthcare startup that's fast-tracking drone delivery

[SAN FRANCISCO] In early March, a hospital in Rwanda needed blood urgently for a patient with a leg injury. The...

Mar 27, 2020 11:57 AM
Stocks

South Korea investors rush back to stocks at record pace, betting on bounce

[SEOUL] South Korea is bracing for a recession as the coronavirus pandemic batters global trade and financial...

Mar 27, 2020 11:52 AM
Garage

SoftBank's sharing economy bet backfires with coronavirus outbreak

[NEW YORK] Masayoshi Son has been among the most fervent believers in the sharing economy, investing billions in...

Mar 27, 2020 11:46 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar pulls back as panic selling eases, on course for biggest loss in decade

[TOKYO] The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.