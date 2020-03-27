Australia to quarantine international arrivals in virus fight

Australian authorities will quarantine anyone arriving in the nation's airports to slow the spread of the coronavirus, amid concern some residents returning home were failing to self-isolate.

The defence force will be deployed to enforce the measures, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Friday after a meeting of the National Cabinet.

The government has moved incrementally to shut down society, closing pubs and casinos, barring non-essential travel and closing its borders to non-residents. Yet still the number of infections has grown, reaching 2,985 on Friday and 13 deaths.

BLOOMBERG