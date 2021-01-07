You are here

Australia urges China to give access to WHO coronavirus experts 'without delay'

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 1:24 PM

China should give access to World Health Organization (WHO) officials investigating the origins of Covid-19 "without delay", Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[CANBERRA] China should give access to World Health Organization (WHO) officials investigating the origins of Covid-19 "without delay", Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the head of the WHO said he was "very disappointed" that China had still...

