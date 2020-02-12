You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian consumer sentiment brightens as bushfires recede

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 10:01 AM

[SYDNEY] Australian consumer sentiment improved slightly in February as the threat from bushfires eased across the eastern seaboard, though concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in China and globally loom as a fresh headwind.

Wednesday's survey showed the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank index of consumer sentiment rose 2.3 per cent in February, from January when it fell 1.8 per cent.

The index was still down 8.0 per cent from a year earlier, and at 95.5 indicated pessimists continued to outnumber optimists.

"The lift in sentiment this month likely reflects easing concerns around bushfires and comes despite some significant negative developments, most notably the coronavirus outbreak abroad," said Westpac senior economist, Matthew Hassan.

"That said, the full impact of the outbreak is yet to be felt locally and we may see more of a drag on sentiment in the months ahead, particularly as the hit to sectors such as tourism and education start to come through."

SEE ALSO

Australian business conditions, confidence stay lacklustre in Jan

The survey's measure of the economic outlook for the next 12 months picked up by 5.4 per cent, while the five-year outlook improved by 4.3 per cent. The outlook for family finances for the year ahead edged up 0.1 per cent, but the index of finances compared to a year ago dipped 1.0 per cent.

The measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item lifted 2.7 per cent, though consumer spending overall remains subdued. At 116.4, the index remains well below its long run average of 127.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank keeps rates unchanged at 1.0%

Trump under fire for intervening in Roger Stone case

39 more on board Japan cruise ship have new coronavirus: minister

Britain and EU split over financial market access

High stakes as New Hampshire holds key White House primary

Party of India PM Modi stung in New Delhi election

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 09:57 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Wedneday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed at the open on Wednesday, tracking yet another positive cue from Wall Street....

Feb 12, 2020 09:30 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank keeps rates unchanged at 1.0%

[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held the official cash rate at 1.0 per cent at its first policy...

Feb 12, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.82...

Feb 12, 2020 09:18 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday’s open; STI up 0.18%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Wednesday tracking Wall Street stocks overnight, with the Straits Times Index...

Feb 12, 2020 08:57 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Jardine C&C, Singtel, OKH, First Sponsor, Civmec, Tiong Seng

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly