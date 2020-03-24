You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australian coronavirus cases leap as lockdown broadens

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 11:05 AM

AB_nsw_240320.jpg
Australia's most populous state recorded its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases on Tuesday and officials warned of harsher penalties for anybody violating self-isolation orders as the country stepped closer to a full lockdown.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's most populous state recorded its highest daily rise in coronavirus cases on Tuesday and officials warned of harsher penalties for anybody violating self-isolation orders as the country stepped closer to a full lockdown.

While schools officially remained open in most of the country, parents were strongly advised to keep their children home, as all other non-essential services, including cinemas, pubs and houses of worship, were closed for the first full day.

New South Wales (NSW) state identified 149 new coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the state total to 818, and the national toll to 1,886 cases. The national death toll remained unchanged at seven.

Australia has registered significantly lower rates of the virus compared to elsewhere in the world, but the infection rate has quickened in recent days.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the pandemic was at a "critical stage" and authorities would be strictly enforcing self-isolation requirements.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Markets rally as Federal Reserve unveils 'game changer' support measures

"We are ramping up our compliance," she told reporters in Sydney. "There are harsh penalties and we'll enforce that. We have to take this seriously."

The upheaval has caused havoc in financial markets and raised expectations of the country slumping into its first recession in almost three decades.

Westpac economists said that the extraordinary measures in place to counter the spread of the disease would push the unemployment rate above 11 per cent, which would be the highest since the country was last in recession in the early 1990s.

There were visible signs of social stress with long queues forming outside offices of the main welfare agency across the country.

The rapid ramp-up in social distancing measures across the country has been hampered by Australia's system of federal and state governments, which are separately responsible for regulating different services.

The operation of schools has been a flashpoint, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison advising they remained open and safe for students to attend, while some state leaders urged parents to keep their children home.

"It is as clear as mud and no wonder parents are confused out there," Anthony Albanese, the leader of the federal opposition party, told ABC Radio.

Mr Morrison was due to meet with the national cabinet formed to deal with the crisis, comprising state and federal political and health officials, later on Tuesday to discuss the next steps. Australia has not yet ordered citizens to stay home for all but essential tasks.

CRUISE SHIP DOCKS

On Australia's west coast, the Swiss-owned MSC Magnifica cruise ship docked to refuel after officials refused to allow passengers to disembark. MSC Cruises said none of the passengers showed any signs of a respiratory or flu-like illness and the ship would travel on to Dubai.

The rejection of the ship comes days after 2,700 passengers were allowed to disembark from Carnival Corp's Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney harbour, with 48 people on board subsequently testing positive for the virus, causing widespread anger in Australia.

In a sign of the level of seriousness businesses are employing, National Australia Bank dismissed a worker who falsified a positive coronavirus test that triggered the evacuation of its headquarters, a source told Reuters. NAB declined to comment.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Macau announces new restrictions on Hong Kong, China visitors

Reserve Bank of Australia pumps liquidity, proposes bond buys to ease financial conditions

China's imported virus cases spike as fears grow of second wave

California governor says state needs 50,000 more hospital beds

Japan government appoints ex-Norinchukin exec Miyazono as GPIF head

Trump praises Federal Reserve's Powell for 'really good job'

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 11:07 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rally as Federal Reserve unveils 'game changer' support measures

[HONG KONG] Asian markets and crude prices surged while the dollar sank on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve...

Mar 24, 2020 11:03 AM
Real Estate

People are still putting their mansions on the market

[NEW YORK] Bill Grabowski, the owner of Healthstar Inc a pharmaceutical machinery business, has lived with his wife...

Mar 24, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

Macau announces new restrictions on Hong Kong, China visitors

[HONG KONG] Macau's leader Ho Iat Seng said on Tuesday that visitors from the Chinese mainland, neighbouring Hong...

Mar 24, 2020 10:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold rises over 1% as Federal Reserve ramps up support measures

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Tuesday, following a near 4 per cent jump in the previous session after the US...

Mar 24, 2020 10:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust gets notice of default on US$341m loan, delays distribution

EAGLE Hospitality Trust’s (EHT) managers are delaying the distribution to stapled security holders, after having...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.