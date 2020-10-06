You are here

Australian job advertisements rise 7.8% in Sept: ANZ

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 8:40 AM

Australian job advertisements climbed for the fifth straight month in September in a positive sign for the economy which re-opened from coronavirus lockdowns earlier-than-expected, though ads were still down on a year earlier.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian job advertisements climbed for the fifth straight month in September in a positive sign for the economy which re-opened from coronavirus lockdowns earlier-than-expected, though ads were still down on a year earlier.

Tuesday's figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job ads grew 7.8 per cent to an average 118,424, almost double from a low of 63,565 in May.

Ads have bounced every single month since a record plunge of 53.2 per cent in April when the first wave of lockdowns hit.

Despite the gains, ads were still down about 25 per cent on September last year.

"The question now is whether a return to pre-pandemic levels of job ads and vacancies would be enough to entrench a solid labour market recovery," said ANZ senior economist Catherine Birch.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Right now, we need to get a huge volume of people - who were until recently employed - back into the workforce, along with new entrants and those wanting to re-enter the workforce," Ms Birch added.

"This suggests that job ads and vacancies may need to sustain materially higher levels for some time."

Official data last showed the jobless rate eased back to 6.8 per cent in August from a high of 7.5 per cent in July but economists fear unemployment could spike toward 10 per cent in coming months due to uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The ANZ vacancies series is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) given it counts actual job ads, while Australian Bureau of Statistics data is based on intentions by firms to hire.

The RBA has slashed rates to a record low of 0.25 per cent and is expected to reiterate its willingness to do more if needed at a monthly policy meeting later in the day (0330 GMT).

REUTERS

