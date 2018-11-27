Australian leader promises first budget surplus in a decade

Australia's conservative government will deliver in April the country's first budget in a decade with a surplus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

[SYDNEY] Australia's conservative government will deliver in April the country's first budget in a decade with a surplus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday.

Mr Morrison said his government will deliver its annual budget proposal on April 2, earlier than its traditional date in early May.

The moves comes as Mr Morrison's government readies for a federal election due by May.

The new budget year begins July 1.

REUTERS