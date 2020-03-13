You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's central bank boosts liquidity as virus panic hits markets

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 8:43 AM

nz_rba_130357.jpg
Australia's central bank injected an unusually large amount of cash into the financial system on Friday as panic selling across global markets driven by the coronavirus threatened to drain liquidity and push up borrowing costs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank injected an unusually large amount of cash into the financial system on Friday as panic selling across global markets driven by the coronavirus threatened to drain liquidity and push up borrowing costs.

In its daily money market operation the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) pumped A$8.8 billion (S$7.8 billion) into the system through repurchase agreements, well above the estimated requirement of A$3.4 billion.

The money was leant for periods ranging from 17 to 95 days, with A$5.6 billion going at the longest date.

Reserves held by the RBA for financial institutions have been rising steadily for several days amid a general hunt for liquidity by banks globally.

"There's definitely strains in the market, and the RBA has acted to add extra liquidity to offset that," said Martin Whetton, head of bond and rates strategy at CBA.

SEE ALSO

Sasseur Reit to resume full operations on Sunday with reopening of last 2 China malls

The US Federal Reserve on Thursday surprised by injecting US$500 billion into the banking system there, and intends to add a further US$1 trillion on Friday.

Earlier in the week, RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said the bank had not seen much stress in the market, but that was before the latest plunge in global equities.

Australia's main stock index was down 7 per cent on Friday, bringing losses for the week so far to an eye-watering 20 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 08:46 AM
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit to resume full operations on Sunday with reopening of last 2 China malls

SASSEUR Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) will resume full operations after announcing its two remaining closed...

Mar 13, 2020 08:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Khong Guan posts H1 loss of S$636,000

BISCUIT maker Khong Guan saw its net loss widen slightly to S$636,000 for the half year ended Jan 31, 2020, from S$...

Mar 13, 2020 08:35 AM
Government & Economy

Japanese government, Bank of Japan remain cautious over coronavirus impact

[TOKYO] The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan are sharing information on the coronavirus outbreak and its...

Mar 13, 2020 08:30 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei down more than 7% amid global rout over coronavirus

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks plunged more than seven per cent on Friday after global shares plunged on mounting recession...

Mar 13, 2020 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

Canada PM Trudeau working from home as wife tested for Covid-19

[OTTAWA] Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announced they were self-isolating Thursday as she...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.