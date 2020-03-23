You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Australia's central bank buys A$4b of government bonds

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 1:11 PM

AB_rba_230320.jpg
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Monday bought A$4 billion (S$3.36 billion) in local government bonds as part of its quantitative easing programme to keep short-term yields around the cash rate of 0.25 per cent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Monday bought A$4 billion (S$3.36 billion) in local government bonds as part of its quantitative easing programme to keep short-term yields around the cash rate of 0.25 per cent.

It bought across maturities from A$891 million in May 2021 bonds to A$1.15 billion for December 2021 and A$850 million for April 2027. It also purchased A$1.10 billion of November 2028 bonds.

On Friday - the first day of its bond-buying programme - the RBA bought A$5 billion to ensure credit was cheap and freely available across the economy as the coronavirus impact deepens.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore core inflation negative in February as services hit by Covid-19

SINGAPORE'S core inflation turned negative in February for the first time in over a decade, due largely to a decline...

Mar 23, 2020 12:37 PM
Life & Culture

Some tips on how to stay sane in a world that isn’t

[NEW YORK] Erasing anxiety from daily life isn't an option for most people today. But therapists, clergy and...

Mar 23, 2020 12:25 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 pandemic to cost Asia-Pacific economies US$620b: S&P

S&P Global Ratings is forecasting the Covid-19 pandemic will cost an estimated US$620 billion in total and...

Mar 23, 2020 12:13 PM
Consumer

Philips to ramp up production of ventilators in coronavirus fight

[AMSTERDAM] Dutch health technology company Philips is to ramp up production of critical healthcare products to help...

Mar 23, 2020 12:09 PM
Technology

Amazon's focus on essentials sows panic, confusion among merchants

[SEATTLE] Amazon's delivery delays of non-essential goods will extend for at least another month for many customers...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.