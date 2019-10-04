You are here

Australia's retail sales rise, suggesting rate cuts buoying consumption

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 12:22 PM

Australian retail sales rose in August, suggesting recent interest rate cuts and government tax rebates had helped lift consumer spending in a welcome sign for policymakers.
PHOTO: DPA

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed retail sales climbed 0.4 per cent in August after a flat outcome in July. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a gain of 0.5 per cent.

The outcome will please the Reserve Bank of Australia which just this week chopped its benchmark rate to a record low 0.75 per cent in a bid to revive employment growth, consumer spending and inflation.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

