Bangladesh general election set for Dec 23

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 10:13 PM

Bangladesh's main opposition leader and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia (C) looks on as she is escorted back to prison from a hospital visit in Dhaka on November 8, 2018. .
AFP

[DHAKA] Bangladesh will hold a national election on Dec 23 despite bitter wrangling between the government and opposition, authorities announced Thursday.

Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda said in a nationally broadcast speech that all preparations have been made for "fair" polls. The opposition has expressed fears that the election will not be democratic and has threatened protests.

"Voting will be held on Sunday December 23," Huda said, adding that nominations had to be submitted by Nov 19.

Opposition leader Khaleda Zia has been sent back to jail after a month of treatment in hospital.

AFP

