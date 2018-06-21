You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of England keeps key rate at 0.5%

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 8:10 PM

[LONDON] The Bank of England (BOE) left its key interest rate at 0.5 per cent in an announcement Thursday following a regular meeting, as British inflation holds at a 14-month low.

BOE policymakers voted 6-3 to keep the rate on hold, down from the 7-2 result last time round, indicating that the central bank could hike borrowing costs at its next meeting in August, matching some analysts' expectations.

Also at its June meeting meanwhile, the bank voted unanimously to maintain its quantitative easing stimulus policy, under which it has pumped £445 billion ($586 billion, 506 billion euros) around the UK economy.

"A vote of 6-3 to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.5 per cent and quantitative easing unchanged... suggests that the Bank of England is closer to the European Central Bank rather than the more aggressive US Federal Reserve in its outlook, with any tightening of monetary policy likely to come slowly and in modest steps," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pound nevertheless rallied against the US dollar on increased expectations that a rate hike could now occur before the end of the summer.

"The pound has been given a significant boost by the Bank of England after policymakers voted 6-3 in favour of leaving interest rates unchanged, with Andy Haldane joining Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders in voting for a (quarter-point) hike," noted Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda trading group.

"Policymakers stuck to their view that first quarter (growth) weakness will prove temporary, which given that this was primarily behind their decision not to raise rates last month, suggests August is very much a live meeting."

In minutes of the two-day meeting that ended Wednesday, the BOE said that UK inflation "is expected to pick up by slightly more than projected... reflecting higher dollar oil prices and a weaker sterling exchange rate".

At the same time, Britain's economy has grown at the slowest pace in more than five years, with gross domestic product of only 0.1 per cent in the first three months of this year.

After Britain voted in June 2016 in favour of exiting the European Union, the BOE quickly cut its main interest rate by a quarter point to 0.25 per cent.

It has since lifted borrowing costs back up to 0.5 per cent to help bring down inflation.

AFP

Government & Economy

New Zealand prime minister gives birth to baby girl

Trump is said to plan meeting with Putin in Europe in July

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Emerging markets grow by US$600b with Saudis, Argentina

Malaysia to inject RM2.8b to complete TRX City

Trade war starts to hit businesses with Daimler cutting outlook

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MyRepublic_210618_101.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Technology

MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users

Exxon.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Salaries for highly-skilled Singapore workers set to surge due to global talent crunch: study

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening