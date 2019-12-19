You are here

Bank of Japan to begin lending ETFs to investors, unveils details

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 12:30 PM

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan on Thursday announced details of a new scheme to lend exchange-traded funds (ETF) to investors by up to one year, as part of moves to enhance market liquidity for the instrument.

Under the scheme, the BOJ will lend ETFs it selects from its holdings to investors chosen by the central bank from among those who are major participants in the ETF market.

The duration of lending will be within one year, the central bank said in a statement.

