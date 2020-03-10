You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan will respond to impact of yen moves on economy: Kuroda

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 2:43 PM

AB_boj_100320.jpg
Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would respond as needed to any adverse impact recent yen rises could have on the economy and prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would respond as needed to any adverse impact recent yen rises could have on the economy and prices.

He said the yen's recent ascent was driven largely by demand for the safe-haven currency as risk sentiment worsened on uncertainty over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"The BOJ's monetary policy does not directly target currency moves ... But exchange-rate moves may affect the economy and prices, so we'll take a comprehensive look at developments and take appropriate action as needed," Mr Kuroda told Parliament. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesia mulls 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help: sources

Indonesia readying measures to stabilise financial markets: finance minister

Xi pays first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan: state media

Despite virus, China consumer confidence remains envy of world

China's Hubei province may allow residents to travel: state media

Biden hopes to continue momentum in key Michigan primary

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 02:28 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes in positive territory despite oil, virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index bounced back on Tuesday from its recent selloffs sparked by a strong yen, a...

Mar 10, 2020 02:24 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia mulls 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help: sources

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo is weighing an audacious 2032 Olympics bid centred on the country's not-...

Mar 10, 2020 02:24 PM
Real Estate

Singapore's condo resale prices and sales drop in February, hurt by virus outbreak

[SINGAPORE] Resale prices and sales of non-landed private homes in Singapore were hit last month from what one...

Mar 10, 2020 02:13 PM
Banking & Finance

PSA International unit prices S$500m 10-year notes at 1.63%

PSA Treasury, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore’s port and terminal operator PSA International, will issue at...

Mar 10, 2020 01:32 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon trading, up 1.8% on day

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon reversing losses at the open, with the Straits Times Index (...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.