Bank of Japan's Kuroda warns corporate funding strains worsening

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 9:43 AM

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned that uncertainty over the country's economic outlook was "extremely high," with corporate funding strains worsening.
[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned that uncertainty over the country's economic outlook was "extremely high," with corporate funding strains worsening.

"The spread of the coronavirus is having a severe impact on Japan's economy through declines in exports, output, demand from overseas tourists and private consumption," Mr Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

