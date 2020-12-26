You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BBC says obtained full copy of post-Brexit trade deal

Sat, Dec 26, 2020 - 7:32 AM

nz_brexit_261223.jpg
The BBC said on Friday it obtained the full copy of the post-Brexit trade deal reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU), noting that it went beyond the EU's trade accord with Canada.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] The BBC said on Friday it obtained the full copy of the post-Brexit trade deal reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU), noting that it went beyond the EU's trade accord with Canada.

The 1,246-page document includes about 800 pages of annexes and footnotes, the BBC said, adding that the pages of legal text will determine every aspect of trade between the UK and EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday had described the last-minute agreement as a "jumbo" free trade deal along the lines of that between the EU and Canada, and urged Britain to move on from the divisions caused by the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The BBC report added that at first look, the full post-Brexit text went beyond a so-called "Canada-style" deal.

One annex revealed a late compromise on electric cars, the BBC reported. The EU had sought to offer tariff-free access only to those British cars made mostly with European parts. That will now be phased in over six years, but is less generous than the UK had requested, the BBC said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

There is a clear commitment not to lower standards on the environment, workers' rights and climate change from those that currently exist and mechanisms to enforce it, the BBC reported.

However, it added that there is also a mutual right to "rebalance" the agreement if there are "significant divergences" in the future capable of "impacting trade".

Similarly, the restrictions compensation for unfair subsidies to companies "do not apply" in situations such as natural disasters, the BBC said. That will exempt the EU's large current pandemic support package for aviation, aerospace, climate change and electric cars.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90% in Brazilian trial: Sao Paulo official

Politics blunts Christmas as US government shutdown nears, Covid-19 aid uncertain

Motor home explodes in Nashville after 'evacuate now' warning; three hurt

Japan official calls Taiwan 'red line', urges Biden to 'be strong'

Brexit trade deal explained in five basic questions

Japan delays women leadership target after falling short

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 26, 2020 07:51 AM
Government & Economy

CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90% in Brazilian trial: Sao Paulo official

[RIO DE JANEIRO] The CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech showed efficacy between 50 per...

Dec 26, 2020 07:20 AM
Consumer

Yoozoo Games CEO Lin dies at 39 amid poisoning probe

[NEW YORK] Lin Qi, the chief executive officer of Chinese video-game publisher Yoozoo Games, has died after being...

Dec 26, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Politics blunts Christmas as US government shutdown nears, Covid-19 aid uncertain

[PALM BEACH] President Donald Trump spent Christmas Day golfing at his West Palm Beach club while millions of...

Dec 26, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Motor home explodes in Nashville after 'evacuate now' warning; three hurt

[ATLANTA] A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning, minutes after a recorded...

Dec 26, 2020 06:29 AM
Transport

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

[BENGALURU] An Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX en route between Arizona and Montreal with three crew members on board...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk says it's 'impossible' to take Tesla private, mulls new IPO

British Airways cargo staff strike from Christmas Day

Robinhood Financial hit with class-action lawsuit for selling stock orders

Japan aims to eliminate petrol vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

For Singapore property investors, overseas lure will continue

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for