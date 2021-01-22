You are here

Beijing launches mass testing as China reports slight drop in daily Covid cases

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 11:53 AM

Beijing launched mass Covid-19 testing in parts of the city on Friday, while Shanghai was testing all hospital staff, as China battles the worst outbreak since March 2020.
Mainland China reported a slight decline in new daily Covid-19 cases on Friday - 103 from 144 cases a day...

