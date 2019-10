Beijing called for Washington to "stop meddling" on Wednesday after the US House of Representatives passed a bill aiming at defending civil rights in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

"We express our strong indignation and firm opposition to the US House of Representatives' insistence on passing the so-called 'Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act'," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

AFP