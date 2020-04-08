You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 11:33 PM
UPDATED Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 12:33 AM

doc7a24hjtlr4o9xamxhvz_doc79k9uk51nv41n1za7dw5.jpg
US Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, his team said Wednesday, clearing the way for rival Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican incumbent Donald Trump in November.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON]  US Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, his team said Wednesday, clearing the way for rival Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican incumbent Donald Trump in November.

Mr Sanders, a 78-year-old leftist who challenged Hillary Clinton for the nomination in 2016, was holding a staff conference call on Wednesday when he "announced that he is suspending his campaign for president," his aides said in a statement.

"The path toward victory is virtually impossible," Mr Sanders later said in a livestreamed speech to supporters from his hometown of Burlington, Vermont.

"I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And so today, I am announcing the suspension of my campaign."

Mr Sanders, who mounted a formidable challenge to Mr Biden in the 2020 race, became the frontrunner early this year only to be eclipsed by a surging former vice president, who holds a substantial lead in the all-important race for delegates who choose the nominee.

SEE ALSO

Joe Biden easily wins Florida Democratic primary

Mr Sanders' decision comes as the country grapples with a coronavirus outbreak that upended the nominating schedule, with some primaries postponed and others up in the air.

Mr Sanders had been under pressure to halt his campaign after Mr Biden won resounding victories in primary contests on March 17 in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.

Some allies had encouraged Mr Sanders to stay in the race to further influence Mr Biden's policy positions. But the coronavirus crisis shifted public focus away from the campaign and, with all rallies cancelled, Mr Sanders had little opportunity to get his message across.

AFP, REUTERS

Government & Economy

EU ministers fail to agree on coronavirus economic rescue

Hong Kong unveils 'unprecedented' HK$137.5b virus relief

Record 142 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 32-year-old man confirmed with virus after he dies

Temasek's 2-week selling spree raises US$779m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

MAS launches S$125m support package for financial institutions and fintech firms

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 12:18 AM
Technology

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

[WASHINGTON] Zoom Video Communications has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set...

Apr 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

HG Metal gets approval to continue on-site operations

HG METAL Manufacturing's wholly-owned subsidiary HG Construction Steel has received approval from the Ministry of...

Apr 8, 2020 10:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks for postponement of scheme meetings, extension of moratorium

HYFLUX on Tuesday filed urgent applications in the High Court to postpone the scheme meetings scheduled to take...

Apr 8, 2020 10:43 PM
Companies & Markets

China Haida looking into the freezing of two bank accounts of its subsidiary after interim court order

Mainboard-listed China Haida said in a statement on Wednesday that it has come to its attention that two bank...

Apr 8, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

EU ministers fail to agree on coronavirus economic rescue

[BRUSSELS] European Union finance ministers failed in all-night talks to agree on more economic support for their...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.