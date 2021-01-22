You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden inauguration draws bigger television audience than Trump's

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 7:54 AM

nz_biden-inauguration_220153.jpg
The TV audience for Joe Biden's inauguration surpassed the number who watched Donald Trump four years ago, a sign that news channels may keep viewers' interest during a new administration.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] The TV audience for Joe Biden's inauguration surpassed the number who watched Donald Trump four years ago, a sign that news channels may keep viewers' interest during a new administration.

On the six major broadcast and cable networks, 39.9 million people tuned in to see Mr Biden take the oath of office and give his inaugural address. That compares with the 38.4 million who tuned in to those same channels four years ago.

The latest figures were still well below the level in 2009, when about 51 million saw Barack Obama sworn in as the first Black president in US history. But the numbers suggest viewers are sticking around following a year of heavy news, including a contentious election, the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests.

About 10 million viewers tuned in on CNN for the half-hour ceremony and speech, the most among the cable and broadcast news channels.

ABC was the second-most-watched, with 7.7 million viewers, which the network said was the first time in 28 years it had led among broadcast networks.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The NBC broadcast channel drew 6.9 million, while MSNBC attracted 6.5 million. CBS had 6.1 million viewers, and about 2.7 million watched on Fox News.

The total audience should grow after Nielsen counts viewers on all channels that aired the inauguration.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan privately concludes Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled due to coronavirus

US Congress moves toward approving Biden's defence secretary pick

Japan's consumer prices fall at decade-fast pace, add to deflation fears

Biden unveils coronavirus plan, but says 100,000 may die over next month

France tells its citizens: Fabric masks not enough to protect from Covid

Biden administration pauses federal drilling programme in climate push

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 08:44 AM
Real Estate

Flash: Singapore office rents fall 3.5% q-o-q in Q4 2020, taking full-year drop to 8.5%

Full story to come.

Jan 22, 2021 08:40 AM
Life & Culture

Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run ended by Burnley

[LIVERPOOL] Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield came to a stunning end as Ashley...

Jan 22, 2021 08:28 AM
Consumer

Shiseido in talks to sell personal-care business to CVC

[TOKYO] Shiseido Co is in advanced talks to sell its shampoo and affordable skincare business to CVC Capital...

Jan 22, 2021 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, with a dearth of fresh market-moving factors following a rally in the...

Jan 22, 2021 08:12 AM
Government & Economy

Japan privately concludes Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled due to coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japan's government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Semi-detached unit sees fierce bidding in year's first property auction

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for