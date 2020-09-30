You are here

Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Trump debate

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 7:12 AM

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden released his tax returns for the last four years on Tuesday just hours before he debates President Donald Trump, who faces criticism for paying almost no federal tax.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The former vice-president and his wife Jill Biden, an educator, paid US$299,346 in federal income taxes for 2019, according to forms filed with the Internal Revenue Service and released by Mr Biden's campaign.

The amount stands in sharp contrast to Mr Trump, who claims to be a billionaire businessman but paid only US$750 in federal income taxes in 2016, according to a bombshell report by The New York Times.

