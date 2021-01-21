You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden says Trump wrote him 'very generous letter'

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 6:48 AM

rk_JoeBiden_210121.jpg
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that outgoing president Donald Trump had left him a "very generous" letter in the Oval Office, in keeping with tradition.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden said Wednesday that outgoing president Donald Trump had left him a "very generous" letter in the Oval Office, in keeping with tradition.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Mr Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Because it's private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him," he said.

It was unclear until Wednesday whether Mr Trump would maintain the tradition of outgoing presidents leaving notes for their successors, after he opted to skip Mr Biden's inauguration and never formally congratulated him on his election win.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden set to rejoin Paris climate accord, impose curbs on US oil industry

Singapore bags S$17.2b in fixed asset investment commitments in 2020

MNCs eye local market hires, instead of expat pool, to drive strategic growth in S-E Asia

S$30m fund launched to speed up 5G adoption and commercialisation

Biden's huge economic relief plan aims to tackle poverty, inequality head-on

'Act big' on Covid relief spending, Yellen tells US lawmakers

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Biden set to rejoin Paris climate accord, impose curbs on US oil industry

[WASHINGTON] US President Joe Biden will announce America's return to the international Paris Agreement to fight...

Jan 21, 2021 06:46 AM
Stocks

Europe: Wall Street bounce, upbeat earnings lift stocks

[BENGALURU] European stocks rose on Wednesday after Dutch chip equipment maker ASML and Swiss luxury group Richemont...

Jan 21, 2021 06:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on US stimulus hopes, tighter market under Biden

[NEW YORK] Oil edged higher on Wednesday on expectations that US President Joe Biden's administration will deliver...

Jan 21, 2021 06:41 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street closes at record high after Biden takes office

[NEW YORK] Wall Street greeted new US President Joe Biden by climbing even higher on Wednesday, closing at records...

Jan 21, 2021 12:03 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence fell to a four-month low in January

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence slipped to a four-month low in January as firms became slightly less...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

Hong Kong bank staff arrested in US$810m laundering probe

GK Goh weighs US$300m Boardroom sale

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for