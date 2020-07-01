You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden says will not hold campaign rallies due to pandemic

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 6:40 AM

nz_bidne_010725.jpg
US Democrat Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will not hold presidential campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, an extraordinary declaration that stands in stark contrast with Donald Trump who has already held large campaign gatherings.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WILMINGTON, United States] US Democrat Joe Biden said on Tuesday he will not hold presidential campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, an extraordinary declaration that stands in stark contrast with Donald Trump who has already held large campaign gatherings.

"This is the most unusual campaign I think in modern history," the former vice-president said during a question-and-answer session with reporters in Delaware to discuss the pandemic and ways to mitigate its spread.

"I'm going to follow the doc's orders - not just for me but for the country - and that means that I am not going to be holding rallies," said Mr Biden, adding he has not yet been tested for Covid-19.

It was not clear if Mr Biden, 77, was referring to a personal physician who has recommended he stay off the trail out of health concerns for him and attendees, or the US government guidelines that urge Americans to not participate in events where large crowds gather.

And he did not say whether his decision could change pending an improvement in mitigation efforts in the coming months.

SEE ALSO

After pandemic, US senators want review of drug supply chain

Mr Biden's announcement comes amid growing alarm about America's failure to contain a crisis which has already killed more than 126,000 people nationwide, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warning Congress that daily infections could more than double to 100,000 without a sufficiently robust response.

Mr Biden did say he would miss the personal connections that he makes out on the trail - something for which the veteran Democrat is well known.

In the few trips he has made, such as to Texas or Pennsylvania, the events have been small, and participants were masked and adhering to social distancing recommendations.

During such trips "I get in, make my case, take questions and leave," Mr Biden said. "But you know me: I'd much rather be out there with people because that's where I get the greatest feel."

Instead, the vast majority of Mr Biden's campaign since March has been virtual, as he undergoes the challenging task of seeking to project engagement through remote interviews, online gatherings and fundraisers, and television appearances from a studio in his Delaware home.

But he suggested that, unconventional as it has been, such a process has helped him connect with voters in an unprecedented way.

"They tell me 200 million people have watched what I have done from home and the half a dozen things we've gone out and done," Mr Biden said.

"And so the irony is I think we're probably communicating directly, in detail, with more people than we would have otherwise. But I'd much rather be doing it in-person."

Mr Biden is currently leading in national polling, as well as in surveys conducted in several swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, battlegrounds that were critical to Mr Trump's victory in 2016.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Mask mandate could save US economic recovery: Goldman Sachs

DPM Heng in surprise switch as battle lines are drawn for all 93 seats

Wirecard 'assessing' if it can continue providing Singapore services

NCMP scheme ensures 'significant opposition presence' whatever election outcome: PM Lee

Opposition wipeout possible if voters think NCMPs will suffice as alternative: WP

DPM Heng's entry raises stakes for voters in keenly fought-over East Coast GRC

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 06:42 AM
Technology

Volkswagen, Adidas, Puma join Facebook ad boycott over hate speech

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German giants Volkswagen, Puma and Adidas on Tuesday joined a growing advertiser boycott over...

Jul 1, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

Mask mandate could save US economic recovery: Goldman Sachs

[NEW YORK] A national mask mandate could be a way for the United States to address the latest coronavirus surge...

Jul 1, 2020 06:35 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks gain to finish banner quarter, shrugging off virus spike

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks capped an historically strong quarter on a positive note Tuesday, again ending...

Jul 1, 2020 06:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil slips slightly on rising coronavirus cases, returning Libyan supplies

[NEW YORK] Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors worried that rising Covid-19 cases would hurt demand while...

Jul 1, 2020 06:30 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks record best quarter since March 2015 on recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] European stocks rose marginally on Tuesday to close out their best quarter since March 2015 as investors...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.