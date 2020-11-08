You are here

Biden vows immediate, science-based action on virus

Sun, Nov 08, 2020 - 2:52 PM

President-elect Joe Biden vowed Saturday immediate action to contain the United States' coronavirus crisis, signalling science would dominate the national response once Donald Trump leaves the White House.
PHOTO: AFP

[WILMINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden vowed Saturday immediate action to contain the United States' coronavirus crisis, signalling science would dominate the national response once Donald Trump leaves the White House.

Mr Biden's pledge, in his first national address since defeating Mr...

