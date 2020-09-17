You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect North Irish peace deal

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 4:19 PM

file7cczhjjhr50a57w38c2.jpg
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no US trade deal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no US trade deal.

"We can't allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit," Mr Biden said in a tweet.

"Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period." Mr Johnson unveiled legislation that would break parts of the Brexit divorce treaty relating to Northern Ireland, blaming the EU for putting a revolver on the table in trade talks and trying to divide up the United Kingdom.

He says the United Kingdom has to have the ability to break parts of the 2020 Brexit treaty he signed to uphold London's commitments under the 1998 peace deal which ended three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland between pro-British Protestant unionists and Irish Catholic nationalists.

The EU says any breach of the Brexit treaty could sink trade talks and thus complicate the border between the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.

SEE ALSO

UK's Johnson says he has 'every hope' of avoiding no-deal with EU

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Johnson told The Sun that the EU was being "abusive" to Britain and risking four decades of partnership.

He said the UK must "ring-fence" the Brexit deal "to put in watertight bulkheads that will stop friends and partners making abusive or extreme interpretations of the provisions."

Mr Biden, who has talked about the importance of his Irish heritage, retweeted a letter from Eliot Engel, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, to Mr Johnson calling on the British leader to honour the 1998 Good Friday peace deal.

Mr Engel urged Mr Johnson to "abandon any and all legally questionable and unfair efforts to flout the Northern Ireland protocol of the Withdrawal Agreement." He called on Mr Johnson to "ensure that Brexit negotiations do not undermine the decades of progress to bring peace to Northern Ireland and future options for the bilateral relationship between our two countries." Mr Engel said Congress would not support a free trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom if Britain failed to uphold its commitments with Northern Ireland.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and 1 in the community

BCA cuts 2020 forecast for projected construction demand by S$10b

GovTech licenses smart thermal scanner software to SMEs, non-profit organisation

ByteDance is playing chicken with Trump on TikTok

Bank of Japan holds fire, sees economic gloom lifting slightly

Reserve Bank of Australia policy measures working as expected: official

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close well down

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished with deep losses Thursday following a sell-off on Wall Street, with investors...

Sep 17, 2020 04:13 PM
Garage

Digital health firm Joint Academy raises US$23m in Kinnevik-led funding round

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish online health firm Joint Academy said on Thursday it had raised US$23 million in a funding round...

Sep 17, 2020 04:10 PM
Government & Economy

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and 1 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Sept 17), taking Singapore's total to...

Sep 17, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets fall at open on Fed warning

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets sank in opening deals on Thursday, taking their cue from earlier sell-offs in Asia...

Sep 17, 2020 03:47 PM
Banking & Finance

World Bank's IFC warns of Asia-Pacific 'financial crisis'

[JAKARTA] The Asia-Pacific region risks a damaging financial crisis from a surge of non-performing loans caused by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Hot stock: Wilmar shares surge after China unit gets IPO nod

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

Richard Branson joins blank-cheque frenzy with US$400m deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.