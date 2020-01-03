You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bill Gates ends decade pushing for higher taxes on the rich

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 7:44 AM

nz_BillGates_030145.jpg
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the world's second-richest person, said he wants his fellow billionaires to pay much higher taxes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the world's second-richest person, said he wants his fellow billionaires to pay much higher taxes.

US lawmakers should close loopholes, raise the estate tax and hike the capital-gains tax so that it equals the rate on labour income, Mr Gates wrote on Monday in a year-end blog post. He also called for states and local governments to make their taxes "fairer" and reiterated his support for a state income tax in Washington, where he lives.

"I've been disproportionately rewarded for the work I've done - while many others who work just as hard struggle to get by," he wrote. "That's why I'm for a tax system in which, if you have more money, you pay a higher percentage in taxes. And I think the rich should pay more than they currently do, and that includes Melinda and me."

Mr Gates, 64, has a net worth of US$113.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 richest people. His fortune has doubled in the past decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At an event in November, Mr Gates expressed reservations about the wealth tax proposed by presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. In his blog post, Mr Gates said he won't take a position on the various proposals being debated during the campaign.

SEE ALSO

Asia's richest man saw wealth surge US$18b this year

"But I believe we can make our system fairer without sacrificing the incentive to innovate," he said. "Americans in the top 1 per cent can afford to pay a lot more before they stop going to work or creating jobs. In the 1970s, when Paul Allen and I were starting Microsoft, marginal tax rates were almost twice the top rate today. It didn't hurt our incentive to build a great company."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US places ban on Cuban defence chief

Trump trounces Democratic rivals in election fundraising

Canadian CEOs make 200 times more than average worker: study

Taiwan's military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash

US Senate returns amid standoff over impeachment trial

Decade-low growth in 2019 clouds 2020 forecasts for Singapore GDP

BREAKING

Jan 3, 2020 07:46 AM
Technology

Apple shares top US$300 amid optimism about holiday sales

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple shares surpassed US$300 amid predictions for a robust holiday quarter, demand for wearables...

Jan 3, 2020 07:37 AM
Government & Economy

US places ban on Cuban defence chief

[WASHINGTON] The State Department announced on Thursday it was barring Cuba's defence chief from entering the US,...

Jan 3, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Trump trounces Democratic rivals in election fundraising

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's re-election team revealed on Thursday that he is sitting atop a staggering campaign war...

Jan 3, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Canadian CEOs make 200 times more than average worker: study

[MONTREAL] The 100 highest-paid CEOs in Canada made 227 times more than the average worker in 2018, an unprecedented...

Jan 3, 2020 06:46 AM
Consumer

US unveils partial ban on flavoured e-cigarettes

[WASHINGTON] The US government announced on Thursday it was banning most flavoured e-cigarettes in a bid to curb the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly