You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOE warns on heightened no-deal Brexit prospect

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 8:34 PM

colin-boe-20.jpg
The prospect of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal has risen since last month, the Bank of England (BOE) warned Thursday, as it kept interest rates unchanged.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The prospect of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal has risen since last month, the Bank of England (BOE) warned Thursday, as it kept interest rates unchanged.

"Domestically, the perceived likelihood of a no-deal Brexit has risen" since May, the BOE said in a statement after its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the central bank's main borrowing cost at 0.75 per cent.

"Since the Committee's previous meeting... downside risks to growth have increased. Globally, trade tensions have intensified," the BOE said.

"As expected, recent UK data have been volatile, in large part due to Brexit-related effects on financial markets and businesses," it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The BOE said the UK's "economic outlook will continue to depend significantly on the nature and timing of EU withdrawal".

Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc on October 31, when it will lose access to major markets covered by EU trade agreements.

Without a Brexit deal between London and Brussels, the UK will default to "third country" status with the EU, with trade relations run on World Trade Organization rules.

The MPC on Thursday added that the prospect of future UK rate hikes had also lessened because of Brexit.

"Increased Brexit uncertainties have put additional downward pressure on UK forward interest rates and led to a decline in the sterling exchange rate," it said.

Analysts do not expect a rise in British interest rates any time soon, also owing to falling UK annual inflation and against a background of doveish tones from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in recent days on their outlooks for US and euro zone borrowing costs.

"Given the drop in (UK) GDP in April and the fall in inflation back to target in May, there was never much chance that the MPC would raise interest rates from 0.75 per cent today," noted Thomas Pugh, UK economist at Capital Economics research group.

"What's more, the tone of the (BOE) statement and minutes followed the lead from the Fed and the ECB and softened a little compared to May, indicating that the MPC is happy to sit on its hands for the time being" regarding rates.

British annual inflation has dipped to the Bank of England's 2.0-per cent target rate, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rise over 12 months eased back in May from 2.1 per cent in April.

Official data Thursday meanwhile showed that British retail sales sank last month, painting a downbeat picture of the Brexit-facing economy.

Sales by volume sank by 0.5 per cent from April, when they had dipped by 0.1 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said ahead of Thursday's announcements by the BOE.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU nations aim high with plan to tax air travel

Britain broke the law on Saudi arms exports, court rules

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia plans more tax breaks to lift GDP growth

Trade disputes to dominate as Asean meets in Bangkok

Iran says has shot down US drone over its territory: TV

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Noble Group to take stake in Australian rare earths developer Arafura

Must Read

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges

jeffrey ong.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sky Everton.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SBI Offshore may have breached Catalist rules, review finds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening