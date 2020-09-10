You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ to offer brighter view on economy as Covid crisis eases: sources

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 6:10 PM

file7b1gygusvtk12qtzvi60.jpg
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to offer a brighter view next week on the economy, output and exports than in July to signal that they are starting to recover from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to offer a brighter view next week on the economy, output and exports than in July to signal that they are starting to recover from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with its thinking said.

The optimism would back up the government's view that its massive stimulus has helped cushion the blow from Covid-19, at a time when its top spokesperson Yoshihide Suga is eyeing a landslide victory in a ruling party election to become next prime minister.

But the BOJ will warn at its policy review that any recovery will be modest and bound with uncertainty, as fears over a renewed spike in infections and fragile global demand weigh on household and corporate spending, the sources said.

"It's clear the economy is bouncing back from a severe downturn in April-June, which was blamed largely on lock-down measures to contain the pandemic," one of the sources said, a view echoed by two other sources.

"But it's hard to judge at this stage how strong the recovery will be, with risks skewed toward the downside," the source said, a view echoed by two other sources.

SEE ALSO

South Korea draws extra 7.8t won budget to help small businesses, households

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The BOJ is set to keep monetary policy steady at the rate review, after having ramped up stimulus twice this year to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

On the current state of the economy, the central bank is likely to say that while conditions remain severe, there are some signs of a pick-up, according to the sources.

The view would be more upbeat than the assessment made in the BOJ's previous meeting in July, when it said the economy remained in an "extremely severe state". The central bank is also expected to describe exports and output as recovering, compared with the July assessment that they were "falling sharply", the sources said.

But the BOJ will point to various risks clouding the outlook, notably the chance a prolonged battle with Covid-19 could prod companies to slash capital expenditure, they said.

Pessimists in the bank also fret that consumption could take a hit later this year if companies start to shed jobs and cut bonus payments to make up for weak sales, the sources said.

BOJ Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe warned of such risks in a speech last week, saying that households and firms may become more cautious about spending if the pandemic persists.

"There's a chance such temporary external shocks could lead to persistent economic stagnation," he said.

Japan suffered its worst postwar economic contraction in the second quarter as Covid-19 hit businesses, highlighting the challenges the new premier faces in averting a deeper recession.

Analysts expect growth to rebound modestly in the current quarter thanks to a pick-up in global auto demand that helped lift exports and output.

But prospects for consumption remain patchy with robust spending on durable goods offset by soft demand for services such as tourism, entertainment and dine-outs.

Analysts polled by Reuters in August said they expect the world's third-largest economy to shrink 5.6 per cent in the current fiscal year to next March, and grow just 3.3 per cent the following year.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said last month that activity may not return to pre-crisis levels until early 2022.

As the pandemic ravaged the economy, the BOJ boosted buying of corporate debt and created a lending facility to channel money to smaller firms in a string of measures taken from March through May.

While those moves were described as temporary steps, many BOJ officials say they are ready to extend the current March 2021 deadline if the pain from the health crisis persists.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong arrests 15 people linked to Next Digital stock surge

63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic

Jakarta to reimpose partial lockdown as virus cases surge

China auto sales in August rise 11.6%, fifth month of gain

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 10, 2020 06:24 PM
Technology

ByteDance is poised to miss US deadline for TikTok sale

[WASHINGTON] ByteDance is increasingly likely to miss a Trump administration deadline for the sale of its TikTok US...

Sep 10, 2020 06:22 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

REELING from the impact of the pandemic, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group is shedding 4,300 jobs as it seeks to...

Sep 10, 2020 05:50 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.3% lower

THE Singapore bourse continued its downward trajectory on Thursday, with the key Straits Times Index closing 7.24...

Sep 10, 2020 05:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks loan deferrals shrink in July, task still 'immense'

[SYDNEY] The balance of Australian loans on payment "holidays" due to the coronavirus pandemic fell 12 per cent to A...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Broker's take: CapitaLand Mall Trust poised to surprise on upside, says DBS

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.