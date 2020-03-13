You are here

Brazil communications secretary, who met Trump, tests positive for coronavirus

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 12:01 AM

trump-and-fabio-highlighted.jpg
Mr Wajngarten is standing next to Mr Trump wearing a "Make Brazil great again" cap.
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/Fabio Wajngarten

[SAO PAULO] A Brazilian government official who attended an official meeting at Donald Trump's resort in Florida on Saturday and posted a photo of himself standing next to the US president has tested positive for coronavirus, the Estado de S Paulo newspaper said on Thursday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, is awaiting the results of a second confirmation test, according to the report.

Brazil's presidency did not respond to a request for comment.

Asked by Reuters before Mr Estado reported the positive test, Brazil's Health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, said Mr Bolsonaro would be monitored if Mr Wajngarten tested positively.

In the photo posted on his Instagram account, Mr Wajngarten is standing next to Trump wearing a "Make Brazil great again" cap. Vice President Mike Pence was next to Mr Trump.

REUTERS

 

