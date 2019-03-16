You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil does not see US backing OECD bid on Bolsonaro trip

Sat, Mar 16, 2019 - 8:23 AM

lwx_Jair Bolsonaro_160319_65.jpg
Brazil does not expect the US government to announce support for its bid to join a club of the world's advanced economies when its President Jair Bolsonaro visits Washington next week, a senior member of his economic team told Reuters on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRASILIA] Brazil does not expect the US government to announce support for its bid to join a club of the world's advanced economies when its President Jair Bolsonaro visits Washington next week, a senior member of his economic team told Reuters on Friday.

Brazil, the world's eighth-largest economy, applied in 2017 to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a forum of three dozen advanced economies that includes Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

The Brazilian official, who requested anonymity to speak freely, said that Brazil hopes to show Washington it has become a fully fledged market economy and win US backing to enter the OECD in a process that could take another three years.

"The purpose of this visit is in part to show that Brazil is a market economy that is free of ideology and wants to use the United States as the model for its development," the Brazilian official said. "This is linked to joining the OECD, which is important for our country's future."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

OECD membership is seen as a stamp of approval that would boost investor confidence in a country's government and economy.

Yet Brazil's OECD bid has run into broad US opposition to expanding multilateral bodies such as the OECD, another person with knowledge of the matter said.

Mr Bolsonaro will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday and OECD membership will be on the agenda, the sources said.

The Brazilian government had hoped that the ideological affinity between Trump and Bolsonaro, who has been called the "tropical Trump" for the aggressive tone of his new right-wing government, would help to win US support for the OECD bid.

However, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) is seen as the biggest source of resistance to the idea. Mr Trump has also already announced his support for Argentina joining the OECD, hurting the chances of another such endorsement.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China says willing to hold more talks with India on blacklisting Kashmir attacker

Group seeking to overthrow Kim behind North Korea embassy raid in Spain

US requests consultations with South Korea under trade deal

US, EU slap new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

New Zealand PM promises gun law reform after 49 killed in mosque shootings

Pentagon intel official pleads guilty in Chinese spying case

Editor's Choice

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BT_20190316_JERAFFLES_3723354.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
The Raffles Conversation

The Accidental Restaurateur

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
2 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director
3 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
4 Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust to raise S$450m through placement, preferential offer

Must Read

BT_20190316_VIBRUNCHP1_3724881.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Brunch

Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?

BT_20190316_NRURA16B_3726038.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Real Estate

Fatter commissions, Cross Island Line help boost Feb condo sales

BT_20190316_SPHSA16_3726070.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Personal data of over 800,000 Singapore blood donors exposed online

BT_20190316_INTERNET_3725937.jpg
Mar 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Dark clouds loom for private equity in Asia-Pacific even as deal value hits new high

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening