Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 7:05 AM

ym-brazil-220620.jpg
Brazil, the world's No 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than one million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil, the world's No 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than one million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy.

Brazil now has a...

