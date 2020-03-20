You are here

Brazil prohibits entry to Europeans, Asians over coronavirus

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 11:13 AM

[BRASILIA] Brazil will prohibit entry to travellers from Europe and several Asia-Pacific countries starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.

The restriction is set to last 30 days and includes people coming from the European Union, Britain, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, as well as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Malaysia who are not Brazilian residents or do not have valid work or family reasons to travel, according to the order.

AFP

