Brazil tops 40,000 coronavirus deaths: official

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry on Thursday.
The South American giant recorded 1,239 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking it to more than 40,900 - currently the...
