You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brazil tops 40,000 coronavirus deaths: official

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 6:40 AM

nz_brazil_120620.jpg
Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[RIO DE JANEIRO] Brazil has surpassed 40,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry on Thursday.

The South American giant recorded 1,239 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking it to more than 40,900 - currently the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trudeau says racism exists in all Canada institutions

North Korean foreign minister voices 'despair' for ties with US, two years after summit

Lebanese pound hits new low despite government efforts, sparking protests

Trump praises US police, rejecting protesters' cries of racism

Twitter removes China, Russia and Turkey 'state-linked' accounts

Bright spots for Singapore despite less globalised world post-pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau says racism exists in all Canada institutions

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that systemic racism exists in all Canadian institutions...

Jun 12, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

North Korean foreign minister voices 'despair' for ties with US, two years after summit

[SEOUL] Two years after a landmark summit between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, any hopes...

Jun 12, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Lebanese pound hits new low despite government efforts, sparking protests

[BEIRUT] The Lebanese pound sank to a record low on the black market on Thursday despite the authorities' attempts...

Jun 12, 2020 06:39 AM
Government & Economy

Trump praises US police, rejecting protesters' cries of racism

[DALLAS] US President Donald Trump on Thursday rebooted his flagging reelection campaign with a speech starkly...

Jun 12, 2020 06:35 AM
Government & Economy

Twitter removes China, Russia and Turkey 'state-linked' accounts

[HONG KONG] Twitter on Friday said it had removed tens of thousands of "state linked" accounts used by China, Russia...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.