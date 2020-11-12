You are here

Brazil, UK discuss potential post-Brexit trade pact

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 7:02 AM

"We must explore the possibility of negotiating a trade agreement," Roberto Fendt, trade and internal affairs secretary at Brazil's Economy Ministry, said in a statement after the virtual meeting with the British trade minister, Liz Truss.
[BRASILIA] The top trade representatives for Brazil and the UK held a videoconference on Wednesday to discuss strengthening trade and investment links between the two countries, including a possible post-Brexit bilateral trade deal.

The UK authorities reiterated their support for Brazil's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the statement said.

The meeting addressed areas such as environmentally friendly and sustainable growth, multilateral and bilateral trade cooperation, and access to each other's markets.

According to Brazil's Economy Ministry, goods trade between the two countries totaled US$5.3 billion last year, with Brazil posting a US$639 million surplus.

