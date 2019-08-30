You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit: Northern Irish court sets Sept 6 for challenge to parliament suspension

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 8:45 PM

doc76vz6k6vyg691y2mffm_doc76vz76tmwbr176y26ca1.jpg
A legal challenge seeking to place an interim block on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament will be heard in a Northern Irish court next week, a judge said on Friday.
REUTERS

[BELFAST] A legal challenge seeking to place an interim block on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament will be heard in a Northern Irish court next week, a judge said on Friday.

Mr Johnson's decision this week to suspend parliament for more than a month before Brexit has enraged opponents who have taken to the courts in Edinburgh, Belfast and London to try to stop him.

At a hearing in Belfast's High Court, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan set Sept 6 for the presentation of legal argument on the interim injunction that is being sought by a rights activist seeking to have the suspension reversed.

A more substantive case launched by the same activist, Raymond McCord, is due on Sept 16 against any withdrawal from the European Union without a divorce deal, citing fears that a chaotic Brexit could wreck the Northern Ireland peace process.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr McCord's legal team argued on Thursday that a no-deal Brexit would breach the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to the British-run province and the suspension was both unconstitutional and a threat to the two decades of peace since.

His solicitor, Ciaran O'Hare, also said they would push to have the suspension hearing earlier than Sept 6.

"The prime minister wants to get his own way without concern for the people of Northern Ireland and the peace process," Mr McCord, who was also behind a 2016 Northern Ireland challenge to Brexit, told reporters.

Mr McCord's son was murdered by pro-British loyalist militants in 1997, before the peace deal largely ended three decades of violence between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland and pro-British unionists that killed 3,600 people.

Police on both sides of the border between Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland fear the return of any customs posts after Brexit would create a target for the small number of militant groups still active in the province.

A Scottish court earlier on Friday rejected a request to place an interim block on the order to suspend parliament but said it would hear full arguments next week.

Former British Prime Minister John Major also applied on Friday to join legal action to try to block the suspension in a case that will be heard in London on Sept 5. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Indonesia urges calm in Papua after two weeks of protests

Sri Lanka court orders remains of Easter attacker moved after protests

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

British PM's Brexit position 'totally unreasonable', Ireland says

Indian state on alert ahead of publication of citizenship register

Japan's curbs on high-tech materials exports to South Korea could backfire

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Must Read

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

doc76vx5mnpwqp1ect4a7ei_doc6udpjel2anktnkyd9l3.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2019
Real Estate

DC rates raised 1.7% on average for commercial use, trimmed 0.3% for non-landed residential use

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending drops in July as home loans shrink further: MAS preliminary data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly