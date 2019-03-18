You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10 years: employers group

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 8:20 AM

BP_Brexit_180319_58_0002.jpg
British companies look set to cut investment by the most in 10 years in 2019 because of Brexit, even if Prime Minister Theresa May gets a deal to ease the country out of the bloc, an employers group said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British companies look set to cut investment by the most in 10 years in 2019 because of Brexit, even if Prime Minister Theresa May gets a deal to ease the country out of the bloc, an employers group said on Monday.

Business investment was forecast to fall by an annual 1 per cent in 2019, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said.

Weak investment by companies drags on productivity which puts a brake on wage rises and weighs on the overall economy.

"Political inaction has already had economic consequences, with many firms hitting the brakes on investment and recruitment decisions," Adam Marshall, the BCC's director general, said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Worse still, some companies have moved investment and growth plans as part of their contingency preparations. Some of this investment may never come back to the UK."

Many financial firms have set up operations in other EU (European Union) countries and carmakers have reduced their expansion plans in Britain. BMW said this month it could move some output in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

In 2018, business investment fell in each of the four calendar quarters, the longest such run since the global financial crisis, official figures have shown.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond says he expects a pickup in investment by companies once a Brexit deal is done.

But the BCC said that the diversion of resources to prepare for the risk of a no-deal Brexit and the high up-front costs of doing business in Britain, as well as questions over Britain's future ties to the EU, would limit any quick investment rebound.

The BCC said business investment was expected to grow by 0.6 per cent in 2020 and 1.1 per cent in 2021.

It lowered its overall growth forecast for Britain's economy to 1.2 per cent in 2019 - in line with the Bank of England's latest forecast - from a previous estimate of 1.3 per cent.

That would be the economy's weakest growth in a decade, reflecting a slowdown in the global economy as well as Brexit.

The BCC saw only a weak pickup, with growth edging up to 1.3 and 1.4 per cent in 2020 and 2021.

It said its forecasts assumed that Britain would avoid a disorderly exit from the EU.

"A messy and disorderly exit from the EU would do real and lasting damage to the UK's economic prospects," Mr Marshall said.

Prime Minister Theresa May expected to ask lawmakers once again to back her Brexit plan this week after they rejected it twice previously.

Also on Monday, property website Rightmove said the asking price of homes put up for sale rose by a monthly 0.4 per cent in the four weeks to March 9, the weakest increase for that period since 2011.

Prices in London, where the property market has shown most weakness in the run-up to Brexit, fell by 1.1 per cent.

"The closer you get to the wire without the clarity of an agreed way forward, the greater the propensity for buyers to wait and see rather than acting now," Rightmove director Miles Shipside said. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economist expectations

Trump says Google is helping China's military rather than US

Gun law overhaul starts in New Zealand after mosque shootings

Tan Cheng Bock says plan for new party approved in principle

French government feels heat after violent Paris riots

Australian police search homes linked to New Zealand mosque attacks

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand
5 DBS snags ex-BoS private banker

Must Read

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

BP_NYSE_180319_6.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Rally may build in absence of trade, Fed surprises

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening