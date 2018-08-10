You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Brexit uncertainty is depressing UK growth - finance minister

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 8:17 PM

file712bk88j47rx7qtpalt.jpg
Uncertainty over Brexit is depressing economic growth in Britain, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday after official data showed lacklustre year-on-year expansion.
AFP

[LONDON] Uncertainty over Brexit is depressing economic growth in Britain, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday after official data showed lacklustre year-on-year expansion.

"Clearly that uncertainty is having a depressing effect on economic growth," Hammond told broadcasters during a trip to central England to announce £780 million (S$1.36 billion) of public investment in high-tech industry.

Brexit proposals set out last month by Prime Minister Theresa May should lead to economic growth broadly the same as if Britain were to stay in the EU, he added.

Mr Hammond said that in the long run he wanted to see growth rates faster than the year-on-year expansion of 1.3 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2018.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Najib's corruption trial to start in February

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK economy rebounds but services end quarter on a weak note

Japan PM Abe on track for extended term despite rival's bid

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

Indonesia’s Jokowi to partner with cleric in bid for second term

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
4 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening