You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain closes embassy in North Korea, evacuates diplomats

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 10:21 AM

nz_northkorea_280561.jpg
Britain has shuttered its embassy in North Korea and all its diplomats have left the country, its ambassador said Thursday as Pyongyang maintains strict entry controls to try to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Britain has shuttered its embassy in North Korea and all its diplomats have left the country, its ambassador said Thursday as Pyongyang maintains strict entry controls to try to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

The North has closed its borders and insists it has not had a single...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump to sign executive order on social media on Thursday: White House

Australia economic downturn to be less severe than initially feared: RBA

South Korea central bank cuts rates to record low as pandemic hits economy

Negative rates 'extraordinarily unlikely' in Australia: RBA

Trump planning new arms sale to Saudi Arabia, says senator

Pandemic puts up to 86 million children at risk of poverty: study

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 10:23 AM
Transport

Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with 'significant' loss after bankruptcy filing

[BENGALURU] Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who was the largest shareholder in Hertz Global Holdings Inc, unloaded...

May 28, 2020 10:21 AM
Technology

Trump to sign executive order on social media on Thursday: White House

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies on Thursday, White...

May 28, 2020 10:11 AM
Garage

SoftBank's Vision Fund is planning to cut 10% of staff

[LONDON] SoftBank Group's Vision Fund is planning deep cuts in staffing after reporting about US$18 billion in...

May 28, 2020 10:11 AM
Transport

More than 350 Changi Airport workers move to temporary new jobs

[SINGAPORE] Jeyaseelan Sundram had been greeting well-heeled travellers as a guest relations officer at the luxury...

May 28, 2020 09:59 AM
Real Estate

An 'avalanche of evictions' could be bearing down on America's renters

[OHIO] The United States, already wrestling with an economic collapse not seen in a generation, is facing a wave of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.