Britain closes embassy in North Korea, evacuates diplomats

[SEOUL] Britain has shuttered its embassy in North Korea and all its diplomats have left the country, its ambassador said Thursday as Pyongyang maintains strict entry controls to try to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.
The North has closed its borders and insists it has not had a single...
