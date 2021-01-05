You are here

Britain locks down again as EU trips up on vaccines

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 6:58 AM

New lockdowns were announced for England and Scotland Monday even as Britain began rolling out the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, a possible game-changer in fighting the disease worldwide, while EU nations were mired in finger-pointing over their own slow progress.
