You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain must change how land is used to meet climate goal: advisers

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 8:31 AM

rk_londonMillenniumBridge_230120.jpg
Britons should plant many more trees, eat less meat, cut food waste and restore peatlands if the country is to meet its climate target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, the government's climate advisers said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britons should plant many more trees, eat less meat, cut food waste and restore peatlands if the country is to meet its climate target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, the government's climate advisers said on Thursday.

Britain last year became the first member of the Group of Seven leading industralised countries to set a net zero target, which will require wholesale changes in the way that Britons travel, eat and consume electricity.

Land use, which includes agriculture, forestry and peatland accounted for 12 per cent of Britain's total greenhouse gas emissions in 2017, but this could be cut by around two thirds by 2050 with the right framework, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), said in its first in-depth report on agricultural policies.

The report comes as Britain is developing its own farm policy for the first time in decades as it prepares to leave the European Union and its Common Agricultural Policy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The CCC said Britain should increase forestry cover to 17 per cent, up from 13 per cent, by planting 30,000 hectares (90-120 million trees) more of woodland each year.

SEE ALSO

Volkswagen in Canada ordered to pay C$196.5m over emissions scandal

The report said Britons should eat 20 per cent less of the most carbon intensive foods such as beef and lamb and reduce food waste. This would translate into a 10 per cent reduction in cattle and sheep numbers by 2050 compared with 2017 levels.

Farmers should also be encouraged to improve animal health and use controlled release fertilizers to help reduce emissions from soil and livestock.

"We estimate that delivery of these changes in land requires funding of at least around 1.4 billion pounds per year, which can be partly provided by the private sector and partly through public funding," the CCC said.

Under the EU's farm policy, British farmers currently receive about £3 billion a year in public funds.

SOCIAL BENEFITS

The CCC said the changes could generate net social benefits to the country worth £4 billion a year such as better air quality and flood alleviation and could be funded by including forestry in a carbon trading scheme.

The CCC said Britain should restore at least 50 per cent of its upland peat and 25 per cent of lowland peat to capture carbon dioxide.

Much of Britain's peatland has been affected by livestock grazing and drainage for agriculture, which can lead to it emitting carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere.

The CCC, which is independent of the government, is chaired by former British environment secretary John Gummer and includes business and academic experts.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US candidate Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for calling her 'Russian asset'

Spain raises minimum wage, adding to 2019 hike

WHO says Chinese measures 'minimising' risk of virus spreading internationally

China halts flights and trains out of virus outbreak city: state media

Biden, Sanders trade barbs as US Democratic primary race tightens

US presses France for 'strong security measures' against Huawei

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 08:42 AM
Real Estate

Flash: Singapore office rents slide 3.2 % q-o-q in Q4 2019: URA

Full story to come

Jan 23, 2020 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

Cache Logistics Trust Q4 DPU falls 8.4% to 1.376 S cents

CACHE Logistics Trust’s distribution per unit (DPU) fell by 8.4 per cent to 1.376 Singapore cents for its fourth...

Jan 23, 2020 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech CEO, CFO to assist in CAD probe

ALLIED Technologies' chief executive officer Clement Leow Wee Kia and chief financial officer Ong Lizhen will be "...

Jan 23, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday with the yen holding firm and risk appetite dampened by concerns about...

Jan 23, 2020 08:16 AM
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit DPU for Q4 slips 0.5% to S$0.01

ESR-REIT'S distribution per unit (DPU) slipped 0.5 per cent to one Singapore cent for the fourth quarter ended Dec...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly