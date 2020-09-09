You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Britain plans hiring spree to harness big data in pandemic recovery

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 7:11 AM

nz_london_090934.jpg
Britain is planning to train hundreds of data scientists as part of a new strategy to drive an economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic through smarter use of data and technology in policy-making.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Britain is planning to train hundreds of data scientists as part of a new strategy to drive an economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic through smarter use of data and technology in policy-making.

The National Data Strategy project reflects calls from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top adviser Dominic Cummings for an overhaul of the way the government makes decisions, and an appeal earlier this year for "weirdos and misfits" to shake up official thinking.

The government promises to train up 500 data scientists by 2021, announced new fellowships to work inside the prime minister's office, and proposed new ways of working with data, including sharing information with the private sector.

"The new strategy will put data at the heart of the country's recovery from the pandemic so companies and organisations can use it to drive digital transformation, innovate and boost growth across the economy," the government said in a statement.

Mr Johnson's government has been criticised by some for the way it has handled data during the coronavirus crisis, including difficulties in passing on details of infections to local authorities to allow them to stop outbreaks.

SEE ALSO

BOE chief economist hails UK's recovery from lockdown

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Our response to coronavirus has shown just how much we can achieve when we can share high-quality data quickly, efficiently and ethically," digital minister Oliver Dowden said. "I don't intend to let that lesson go to waste."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Stat News

JPMorgan Chase probing fraud in US stimulus programmes

Trump ready to pay own cash in uphill fight for reelection

Singapore's business hub goal needs global talent: Chan

Alcohol-free karaoke outlets among proposals to help nightlife players reopen

Employment outlook for Q4 worsens among firms in Singapore

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Stat News

[NEW YORK] AstraZeneca Plc has put a hold on the late-stage trial of its highly-anticipated Covid-19 vaccine...

Sep 9, 2020 07:02 AM
Technology

Microsoft says small Xbox S game console on the way

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft on Tuesday confirmed that it will launch a small Xbox S game console priced at US$299 in...

Sep 9, 2020 06:59 AM
Technology

Apple seeks damages from Fortnite maker in App Store dispute

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Tuesday asked a US federal court to order Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay damages in a...

Sep 9, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

JPMorgan Chase probing fraud in US stimulus programmes

[NEW YORK] US financial behemoth JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday it was working with authorities after learning of...

Sep 9, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Trump ready to pay own cash in uphill fight for reelection

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he may have to dip into his own pocket to finance a reelection...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.